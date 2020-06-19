Tribes turn to musicians to raise kids' awareness of COVID

In this photo taken June 16, 2020, Michelle Mitchell, head of the tribes' education department on the Flathead Indian Reservation, stands for a portrait in Pablo, Montana. Native American tribes in Montana are trying to shield their vulnerable elders from the coronavirus pandemic with a public-awareness campaign that enlists musicians to tell tribal youth to wash their hands and wear masks."Our guiding work is for the youth here on the reservation, but that doesn't mean our kids over here can't challenge the kids from Blackfeet," Mitchell said. "They could launch these challenges themselves and take it in to other Indian communities. That would be pretty cool." (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)