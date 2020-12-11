White House threatens FDA chief's job over vaccine approval

FILE - In this April 24, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump gestures to Vice President Mike Pence as Dr. Stephen Hahn, commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, steps back to the podium to answer a question during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has pressed Hahn to grant an emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine by the end of the day on Dec. 11. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)