Israeli, US delegations depart to UAE in 1st direct flight

U.S. Presidential Adviser Jared Kushner, right, receives a microphone as he stands next to U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien ahead of boarding the El Al's flight, which will carry an Israeli-American delegation from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, at the Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Menahem Kahana/Pool Photo via AP)