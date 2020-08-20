Russian doctors refuse Navalny's transfer to Germany

Dr. Anastasiya Vasilyeva, left, physician treating Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and his brother Oleg Navalny, back to camera, greet each other at the Omsk Ambulance Hospital No. 1, intensive care unit where Alexei Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk, Russia, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Navalny is in a coma in a hospital in Siberia after falling ill from a suspected poisoning. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Sofiychuk)