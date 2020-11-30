Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan

This image made from a drive recorder shows a brightly burning meteor, center top, over a road in Tokushima prefecture, southwestern Japan, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The brightly burning meteor was seen plunging from the sky in wide areas of Japan, capturing attention on television and social media. The meteor glowed strongly as it rapidly descended through the Earth's atmosphere on Sunday. Many people in western Japan reported on social media seeing the rare sight. (Kamio via AP)