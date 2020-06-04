COVID-19 puts National WWII Museum 20th anniversary online

FILE- In this June 2, 2006 file photo, participants watch as the new name for the National D-Day Museum, The National World War II Museum, is unveiled in New Orleans. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the National WWII Museum in New Orleans was planning on a 20th anniversary crowd of thousands. To avoid crowds during the coronavirus, the museum is selling museum tickets for specific times and is holding all D-Day commemorations, including the annual opening ceremony, online. (AP Photo/Bill Haber, File)