Indian troops kill top rebel commander in Kashmir fighting

Indian army soldiers stand guard near the site of a gun battle on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. According to police, Indian government forces killed Saifullah Mir, a top rebel commander of the region's largest rebel group, Hizbul Mujahideen which has spearheaded an armed rebellion against Indian rule for decades. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)