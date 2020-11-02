US surgeon general pleads not guilty to Hawaii citation

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams takes off his face mask as he appears on Capitol Hill in Washington. A lawyer for Surgeon General Adams pleaded not guilty Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, on behalf of Adams, who was cited by Honolulu police for being in a closed park during a trip to help Hawaii cope with a spike in coronavirus cases. Adams didn't travel to Hawaii for the arraignment. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)