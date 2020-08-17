Rapper to pay for funeral of young girl shot in dollhouse

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo Master P watches from a court side seat during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Orlando Magic and the Golden State Warriors in Orlando, Fla. The rapper and businessman said he will pay for the funeral of a 3-year-old Kentucky girl who was fatally shot along with her father on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Louisville. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)