China builds new quarantine centre as virus cases rise

A medical worker in protector overall escorts a patient in wheelchair from the fever screening department of the Tongji Hospital which was at the frontline of the China's fight against the coronavirus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. The WHO team of international researchers that arrived in the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday hopes to find clues to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)