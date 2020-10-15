Indian cinemas reopen after going dark for months amid virus

A man wearing a face mask walks past the ticket counter of a movie hall in New Delhi, India, Thursday, oct. 15, 2020. After seven months of total blackout, cinemas reopened Thursday in several parts of India with few older titles on the marquee and shows limited to half the capacity. The reopening of movie theaters comes at a time when India’s confirmed coronavirus tally surpassed 7.3 million. (AP Photo/Shonal Ganguly)