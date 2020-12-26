Still The King: James wins AP Male Athlete of Year award

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, center, points upward after the national anthem before an NBA basketball first-round playoff game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. James was announced Saturday, Dec. 26, as the winner of The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year award for a record-tying fourth time. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)