Museum: 'Dukes of Hazzard' car with Confederate flag to stay

Volo Auto Museum owner and director Brian Grams poses with one of the museum's 1969 Dodge Chargers driven in the television series "The Dukes of Hazzard" in Volo, Ill., on June 26, 2015. Grams said they will continue to display the car, nicknamed "General Lee," despite growing criticism of the Confederate battle flag painted on the car's roof. (Paul Valade/Daily Herald via AP)