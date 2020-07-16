Vatican says bishops should report sex abuse to police

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 file photo, Pope Francis, background third from left, attends a penitential liturgy in the wake of his extraordinary summit of Catholic leaders summoned to Rome for a tutorial on preventing clergy sexual abuse and protecting children from predator priests. The Vatican told bishops around the world on Thursday, July 16, 2020 they should report case of clergy sex crimes to police even when not legally bound to do so, in its latest effort to compel church leaders to protect minors from predator priests. The Vatican issued a long-awaited manual for bishops and religious superiors on conducting in-house investigations into allegations of priests who rape and molest minors and vulnerable adults. (Vincenzo Pinto/Pool Photo via AP, File)