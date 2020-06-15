Academy delays 2021 Oscars ceremony because of coronavirus

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The Oscars are implementing some big changes, including having a set number of best picture nominees and to-be-determined representation and inclusion standards for eligibility. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says Friday that there will be 10 best picture nominees beginning with the 94th Academy Awards in 2022. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)