Maine's Katahdin Woods and Waters now a 'dark-sky' sanctuary

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2017, file photo, stars rotate in the night sky over the East Branch of the Penobscot River, in this time exposure at the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument near Patten, Maine. The park has been recognized by the International Dark-Sky Association as the first International Dark Sky Sanctuary on the eastern seaboard of the United States and only the 12th designation in the world. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)