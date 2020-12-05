UN health chief: World can start dreaming of pandemic's end

FILE - In this Thursday, June 25, 2020 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), attends a press conference, at the (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Ethiopia‚Äôs government is accusing the head of the World Health Organization, a fellow Ethiopian, of lobbying neighboring countries to come to the aid of the country‚Äôs rebellious Tigray regional government with arms and other support. Ethiopia‚Äôs army chief asserts to reporters that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had urged unnamed neighbors to ‚Äúoppose the war and for (the Tigray People‚Äôs Liberation Front) to get arms.‚Äù (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)