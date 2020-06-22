Joel Schumacher, director of 'St. Elmo's Fire,' dies at 80

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2011 file photo, director Joel Schumacher waves during a photo call for Cinema and Advertising: Joel Schumacher directs Campari, at the Rome International Film Festival. A representative for Schumacher said the filmmaker died Monday, June 22, 2020, in New York after a year-long battle with cancer. He was 80. (AP Photo/Pier Paolo Cito, File)