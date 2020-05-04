Author says prequel to 'Twilight' series will arrive Aug. 4

FILE - This June 16, 2015 file photo shows Stephenie Meyer, author of the "Twilight" series, speaking at the Women in Film 2015 Crystal And Lucy Awards in Los Angeles. Meyer’s long-awaited prequel to her “Twilight” series is coming out Aug. 4, the author announced on her web site Monday. “The Midnight Sun” is narrated from the vampire Edward Cullen’s perspective. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, FIle)