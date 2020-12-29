Shanghai police say suspect detained in games tycoon's death

The Yoozoo logo is displayed at the Yoozoo group headquarters in Shanghai on Dec. 8, 2020. Police in Shanghai say a suspect has been detained in the death by possible poisoning of the billionaire founder of a Chinese video game company that is producing films based on popular science fiction novel “The Three-Body Problem.” Yoozoo Games said Lin Qi, 39, died on Christmas Day after being hospitalized. (Chinatopix via AP)