Dutch king expresses regret at Greek family vacation

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima wave from the balcony of royal palace Noordeinde in The Hague, Netherlands. The Dutch king issued a video message Wednesday saying "with sorrow in the heart" that he regrets flying to Greece for a family vacation last week, a trip that was quickly broken off amid public uproar back home where people are being urged to stay home as much as possible to battle the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)