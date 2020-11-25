The Weeknd criticizes Grammys over nominations snub

FILE - The Weeknd attends the LA premiere of "Uncut Gems" at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Weeknd angrily slammed the Grammys, calling the collective “corrupt” after the pop star received zero nominations despite having multiple hits this year. The three-time Grammy winner criticized the Recording Academy on Tuesday after he was severely snubbed after having one of the year’s biggest albums with “After Hours” and being tapped as the Super Bowl halftime headline performer. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)