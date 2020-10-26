Teens behind latest art damage on Berlin's Museum Island

File--File picture taken Oct.21, 2020 a stain is on Sarcophagus of the prophet Ahmose inside the Egyptian Court of the Neue Museum after smeared with a liquid in Berlin, Germany. A large number of art works and artifacts at some of Berlin's best-known museums were smeared with a liquid by an unknown perpetrator or perpetrators earlier this month, police said Wednesday. The 'numerous' works in several museums at the Museum Island complex, a UNESCO world heritage site in the heart of the German capital that is one of the city's main tourist attractions, were targeted between on Oct. 3, police said. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)