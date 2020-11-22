Azerbaijanis who fled war look to return home, if it exists

Adil Sharifov poses for a photo with his sister Kamala Sharifova and his mother Adila Ahmadova at home in Baku, Azerbaijan, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Adil Sharifov, 62, who left his hometown in 1992 during the first war and lives in Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, knows he will find similar devastation if he returns to the city of Jabrayil, which he longs to do. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov)