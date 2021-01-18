Israel moves to rein in rights group over 'apartheid' use

FILE - In this March 7, 2019, file photo, settlers jump on a trampoline as an Israeli solider stands guard in the Israeli controlled part of the West Bank city of Hebron. Israel's premier human rights group has begun describing both Israel and its control of the Palestinian territories as a single "apartheid" regime, using an explosive term that the Israeli government and its supporters vehemently reject. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)