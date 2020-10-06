3 scientists win Nobel physics prize for black hole research

Ulf Danielsson, member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences speaks after the announcement of the winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics during a news conference at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, in Stockholm, Sweden, Tuesday Oct. 6, 2020. The three winners on the screen from left, Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez have won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics for black hole discoveries. (Fredrik Sandberg/TT via AP)