Court upholds Wisconsin ballot extension, hands Dems a win

FILE - This April 19, 2010 file photo shows U.S. District Judge William Conley at the U.S. Courthouse in Madison, Wis. A federal appeals court on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 temporarily halted a six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin's presidential election, a momentary victory for Republicans and President Donald Trump in the key presidential battleground state. U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled Sept. 21 that ballots that arrive up to six days after Election Day will count as long as they're postmarked by Election Day. Sunday’s action puts Conley’s order on hold until the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals or U.S. Supreme Court issues any further action. (Mike DeVries/The Capital Times via AP, File)