Wisconsin governor orders masks statewide amid virus surge

FILE- In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers speaks in his Statehouse office in Madison, Wis. Gov. Evers on Thursday, July 30, 2020, issued a statewide mask mandate amid a spike in coronavirus cases, setting up a conflict with Republican legislative leaders who oppose such a requirement and successfully sued earlier to kill a "safer at home" order. Evers declared a new public health emergency, after his initial one expired in May, and ordered the wearing of masks for anyone age 5 and up starting on Saturday for all enclosed spaces except a person's home. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer,File)