Tibetans in exile vote in India for their political leader

Lobsang Sangay, third from right, the president of the Tibetan government-in-exile serving his second and final term, poses for a photograph with some of his cabinet members after casting his vote in Dharmsala, India, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. Exile Tibetans Sunday voted in the first round to elect a new political leader and members of the Tibetan parliament in exile. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)