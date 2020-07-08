Writers including Atwood, Gladwell warn in open letter against threat to free speech

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 file photo, writer J.K. Rowling poses for the media at the world premiere of the film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" in Paris. Dozens of artists, writers and academics have signed an open letter decrying the weakening of public debate, it was announced Wednesday, July 8, 2020 warning that the free exchange of information and ideas is in jeopardy. J.K. Rowling, Salman Rushdie and Margaret Atwood are among dozens of writers, artists and academics to argue against ideological conformity in an open letter in Harper’s Magazine. The letter comes amid a debate over so-called cancel culture - where prominent people face attack for sharing controversial opinions. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file)