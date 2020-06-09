Prominent Bahrain rights activist Rajab released from prison

FILE - In this May 28, 2012 file photo, human rights activist Nabeel Rajab gestures as he leaves a police station in Manama, Bahrain. Rajab, a prominent human rights activist in Bahrain has been released amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. His family says Nabeel Rajab left prison Tuesday and will serve the rest of his sentence from home. Rajab had been sentenced to five years in prison over his tweets alleging abuse at Bahrain’s Jaw prison and criticizing civilian casualties in the Yemen war waged by a Saudi-led coalition. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali, File)