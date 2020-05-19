Ken Osmond, Eddie Haskell on 'Leave It to Beaver,' dies

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2007 file photo, former child actor Ken Osmond, from "Leave It To Beaver," is shown during a cast reunion in Santa Monica, Calif. Osmond, who played the two-faced teenage scoundrel Eddie Haskell on TV’s “Leave it to Beaver,” has died. Osmond's family says he died Monday, May 18, 2020, in Los Angeles. He was 76. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file)