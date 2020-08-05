Ex-Trump adviser plans book on future of polarized America

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2019 file photo, former White House national security aide Fiona Hill testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Hill, a key witness in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry, is going to be sharing her views about the future of a polarized America. The New York-based Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media announced on Wednesday that it has acquired a book by Hill, former deputy assistant to the president and senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council at the White House. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)