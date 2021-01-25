US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021, file photo, people walk to a tent at a COVID-19 walk-up testing site on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Campus in Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2021. Coronavirus deaths and cases per day in the U.S. dropped markedly over the past couple of weeks but are still running at alarmingly high levels, and the effort to snuff out COVID-19 is becoming an ever more urgent race between the vaccine and the mutating virus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)