US sanctions NATO ally Turkey over Russian missile defence

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, a truck carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, exits a Russian transport aircraft after landing at Murted military airport outside Ankara, Turkey. The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on its NATO ally Turkey over its purchase of a Russian air defense system. The move comes at a delicate time in relations between Washington and Ankara. The countries have been at odds over Turkey's acquisition from Russia of the S-400 missile defense system. (Turkish Defence Ministry via AP, Pool, File)