In Appalachia, people watch COVID-19, race issues from afar

The headlights of an abandoned car peek through an overgrowth of vines and shrubs in Rendville, Ohio, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Unemployment skyrocketed to highs of nearly 18 percent amid early virus shutdowns, doubling in some counties from March to April. While those rates have come down since, nearly every county in the region is still worse off than at the start of the year. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)