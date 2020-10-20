European nations mixed in their response to virus spikes

A man walks past graffiti referring to coronavirus, in Manchester city centre, England, Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020. The UK government has adopted a three-tier system for England, with areas classed as medium, high of very high risk. So far, only the Liverpool and Lancashire regions of northwest England have been placed in the highest tier. Nearby Greater Manchester, with a population of almost 3 million, has been holding out for more support for workers and businesses affected by the restrictions. (AP Photo/Jon Super)