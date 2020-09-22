Vanessa Bryant sues LA sheriff over helicopter crash photos

FILE - A body is covered, left, while another is seen at right at the scene of a helicopter crash that killed former NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant and eight others in Calabasas, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. California legislation prompted by the that killed Bryant and eight others would make it a misdemeanor for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime. The bill sponsored by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was approved by the state Assembly and Senate and was sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom for consideration, its author, Assemblyman Mike A. Gipson, said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)