Writer Milan Kundera donating archive to Czech library

FILE - This June 27, 1967 file photo shows Milan Kundera, a Czech-born author living in France. Kundera, the Czech-born author of “The Unbearable Lightness of Being” has decided to donate his private library and archive to a public library in the Czech Republic. The Moravian Library in the second largest Czech city of Brno, Kundera’s hometown, said on Thursday, July 30, 2020 all the items will be transported form Kundera’s apartment in Paris to Brno in the fall. (Jovan Dezort/CTK via AP, file)