India says 3 soldiers killed in standoff with Chinese troops

In this Oct. 16, 2016, file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, front and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands with leaders at the BRICS summit in Goa, India. At least three Indian soldiers, including a senior army officer, have been killed in a confrontation with Chinese soldiers along their disputed frontier high in the Himalayas where thousands of troops on both sides have been facing off for over a month, the Indian army said. The army said in a statement Tuesday, June 16, 2020, that a “violent faceoff” took place in Galwan valley in the Ladakh region on Monday night “with casualties on both sides.” (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)