US cuts military aid to El Salvador amid intense lobbying

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, armed Special Forces soldiers of the Salvadoran Army, following orders of President Nayib Bukele, enter congress upon the arrival of lawmakers, in San Salvador, El Salvador. Opposition lawmakers recommended on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, that President Bukele dismiss the director of the National Police and the chief of the armed forces, because of serious human rights violations that occurred when the armed forces entered congress. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez, File)