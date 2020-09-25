Judge dismisses suit against Fox over Trump affair story

Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York in this March 2, 2017, file photo. A Manhattan judge has tossed out a defamation lawsuit against Fox News brought by the former Playboy model who took a $150,000 payoff to squelch her story of an affair with Donald Trump. Karen McDougal had alleged in the suit filed late last year that Fox host Tucker Carlson slandered her by calling the payout “a classic case of extortion.” The judge ruled Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 that the remarks were “rhetorical hyperbole." (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)