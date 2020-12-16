Shackleton expedition artifacts to be donated to UK museums

A conservator surveys an eleven-foot wooden sledge used on Anglo-Irish explorer Ernest Shackleton’s British Antarctic Expedition, on a table at Prince Philip Maritime Collections Centre, London, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. A sledge and flag once used in a famed 1900s expedition to the South Pole have been bought by a British government-funded body, preventing the treasured artefacts leaving the country to an overseas buyer. The National Heritage Memorial Fund, a government-funded body founded in 1980, said Wednesday it had provided 204,000 British pounds to help purchase the two items, which will be donated to two English museums. (AP Photo/James Brooks)