A death in Nicaraguan baseball puts pandemic in public eye

A man watches a professional baseball game between Boer de Managua and Flecheros de Matagalpa at Dennis Martinez stadium in Managua, Nicaragua, Saturday, April 25, 2020. As the new coronavirus spread and economies shut across Latin America, Nicaragua stayed open _ schools, stores, concert halls, and baseball stadiums, all operating uninterrupted on orders of a government that denied the gravity of the disease. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga)