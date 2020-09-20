Ginsburg's impact on women spanned age groups, backgrounds

FILE - Gloria Steinem at the 2019 Women's Media Awards in New York in this Oct. 22, 2019 file photo show. First as a litigator who fought tenaciously for the courts to recognize equal rights for women, one case at a time, and later as the second woman to sit on the hallowed bench of the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg left a legacy of achievement in gender equality that had women of varied ages and backgrounds grasping for words this weekend to describe what she meant to them. “She was my teacher in so many ways,” said Gloria Steinem. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)