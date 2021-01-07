The day my 'second home,' the Capitol, was overtaken by mob

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., talks with reporters in a secret location on the U.S. Capitol complex where Senators were taken when the Senate was evacuated after protesters stormed the building on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Associated Press reporter Andrew Taylor and other reporters were spirited away along with senators for safety for a few hours. When they returned to the Senate wing of the Capitol, it was crowded with police and security agents, and there was tear gas residue.(AP Photo/Andrew Taylor)