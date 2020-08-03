Navy investigates video of dogs attacking Kaepernick fill-in

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. The U.S. Navy is investigating a video in which military work dogs attacked a "Colin Kaepernick stand-in" during a demonstration at a Navy Seal Museum fundraiser. The event happened last year at the museum in Fort Pierce, Florida, but the video resurfaced over the weekend. On Sunday, the U.S. Navy said in a statement that it appears no active duty personnel were involved. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)