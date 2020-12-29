Reports: Convicted US spy Pollard arrives in Israel

FILE - In this July 22, 2016, file photo convicted spy Jonathan Pollard, left, with his lawyer, Eliot Lauer, leaves federal court in New York following a hearing. Israeli media say Pollard, who spent 30 years in U.S. prison for spying for Israel, has landed in the country with his wife. The U.S. Justice Department announced in November that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested. Pollard has said it was his dream to move to the country.(AP Photo/Larry Neumeister, File)