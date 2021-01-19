California sheriff's deputy, suspect dead following shootout

This undated photo provided by the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department shows Deputy Adam Gibson who was shot and killed in a shootout with a suspect, Monday, Jan. 19, 2021. Gibson, 31, was killed in the gun battle with a suspect, who was identified Tuesday as Robert Stephen Calderon by his mother, who talked to the Sacramento Bee. A second deputy was wounded and K-9 officer was also shot and killed. (Sacramento County Sheriff's Dept. via AP)