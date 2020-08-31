Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee dies at age 84

FILE- In this Tuesday, July 25, 2017, file photo, India's former President Pranab Mukherjee arrives for a joint services guard of honour before leaving Presidential palace after swearing in ceremony of new president Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi, India. Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who was a key troubleshooter in managing fractious coalitions as a member of India's long-governing Congress party died Monday evening. He was 84. Mukherjee had emergency surgery for a blood clot in his brain on August 10 at New Delhi's Army Hospital Research and Referral. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup,file)